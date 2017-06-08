ATENDIMENTO (49) 3441 2801
Já possui uma conta? Entrar | Cadastre-se

Faça login

Caso você ainda não possua uma conta, faça o seu cadastro. É rápido, fácil e garante acesso a diferentes serviços.

Cadastre-se

Caso você ainda não possua uma conta, faça o seu cadastro.

 
Campeonato municipal de Futsal de Arabutã
Sexta rodada acontece no final de semana, oito partidas no sábado e seis no domingo
0 Comentários
Publicado 08/06/2017
 

Por André Kruger

Sexta rodada pelo Campeonato Municipal de futsal de Arabutã Taça Artefatos Arabutã.

Neste sábado dia 10 de junho local das partidas SERC 25 de Julho Arabutã.


Categoria sub 15
15h35 APAF Arabutã x APAF


Categoria sub18
16h25 SERC 25 Julho x XV Novembro Guaraípo.
16h10 Ser Aliança de Pintado x Ser Cruzeiro de Capitão


Categoria Feminina
18hs Sempre Alegre x Ser 25 Julho


Categoria Cinquentão
18h50 EC Progresso x Ser Estrela


Categoria Veterano
19h40 Ser Aimoré x Inter Pelotas
20h25 EC Progresso x Ser Estrela B
21h15 Ser Estrela A x APAF Arabutã

Domingo dia 11, local das partidas SERC 25 de Julho Arabutã.

Categoria sub13.
14h15 APAF Arabutã x Grêmio Lageadense


Categoria Ouro
15hs Ser 3 de maio Canhada Grande x XV Novembro de Gauraípo
16hs Boa Vontada de Fazendinha A x Sempre Alegre
17hs Grêmio Lageadense A x Centro Esporte Pereira
18hs Ser Estrela A x Serc 25 Julho Hotel


Categoria Prata
19hs Boa Vontade Fazendinha B x 7 Setembro Iracema

COMENTE

Publicidade
 

mais notícias

Esportes
Chape com nomes citados em súmula em confusão na Copa do Brasil
Esportes
Inter exalta espírito de série B em vitória sobre o Figueirense
Esportes
Grêmio viaja sem Geromel para Chapecó
Esportes
Liga Nacional de Handebol feminino começa em julho
Esportes
Eduardo Akio Yamamoto é mestre nacional de xadrez
Esportes
Um jogo pela Especial