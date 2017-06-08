Sexta rodada pelo Campeonato Municipal de futsal de Arabutã Taça Artefatos Arabutã.
Neste sábado dia 10 de junho local das partidas SERC 25 de Julho Arabutã.
Categoria sub 15
15h35 APAF Arabutã x APAF
Categoria sub18
16h25 SERC 25 Julho x XV Novembro Guaraípo.
16h10 Ser Aliança de Pintado x Ser Cruzeiro de Capitão
Categoria Feminina
18hs Sempre Alegre x Ser 25 Julho
Categoria Cinquentão
18h50 EC Progresso x Ser Estrela
Categoria Veterano
19h40 Ser Aimoré x Inter Pelotas
20h25 EC Progresso x Ser Estrela B
21h15 Ser Estrela A x APAF Arabutã
Domingo dia 11, local das partidas SERC 25 de Julho Arabutã.
Categoria sub13.
14h15 APAF Arabutã x Grêmio Lageadense
Categoria Ouro
15hs Ser 3 de maio Canhada Grande x XV Novembro de Gauraípo
16hs Boa Vontada de Fazendinha A x Sempre Alegre
17hs Grêmio Lageadense A x Centro Esporte Pereira
18hs Ser Estrela A x Serc 25 Julho Hotel
Categoria Prata
19hs Boa Vontade Fazendinha B x 7 Setembro Iracema